Institutions working within constitutional domains in ‘Naya Pakistan’: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said the political landscape had been transformed in the country where all the state institutions were working within their constitutional domains.

“This is the Naya Pakistan in which the institutions have drawn a constitutional line (for their functioning),” the minister said while addressing a news conference.

She castigated Imran Khan for dragging the institutions into his “dirty politics by hurling abuses and naming them in his speeches. He would not be allowed to do this again, she added.

Marriyum pointed out the double standards and hypocrisy of Imran Khan who offered an extension to head of an institution for an extended period of time in a closed-door meeting, just to prevent his imminent defeat in the no-confidence motion moved by the then-opposition in the National Assembly to remove him from the power in a constitutional way.

Nawaz Sharif, she said, demanded respect for the vote when disqualified in an unjustified way, but Imran Khan beseeched and made offers to certain quarters when being ousted from the prime minister’s office.

She said Imran Khan would not have the support of any institutions for pursuing his future politics, adding “this is a victory of the narrative of Nawaz Sharif who wants supremacy of the constitution and law.”

“Listen carefully Imran Khan, you will not get your crutches back,” she said while ruling out any support to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for pursuing future politics.

She said whether he (Imran Khan) did a long march, long drive, long jump or a long walk, nothing would help him get a date for an early election which would be held on time in which the nation would vote to reject the “Fitna and Fasad”.

Imran Khan was demanding a fresh election, but he intended to destabilize the country, she said, adding “he will not get a date of fresh election by hurling threats and abuses, and creating chaos and anarchy.”

She termed Imran Khan a “campaign manager of Narendra Modi” and severely criticized him for calling out the state institutions to win the appreciation of India.

“Imran Khan’s criticism of the Pakistan Army, Chief of Army Staff, Director General ISI is being celebrated in India whose defence minister has recently spoken of making Gilgit Baltistan part of his country,” she said while playing video clips of the news coverage given by Indian media to the PTI’s chief on calling out the state institutions.

“Imran Khan started calling out the institutions’ heads when they refused to take any unconstitutional step in the wake of the no-confidence motion moved against him in the National Assembly,” she said, adding he, himself, admitted that he had violated the constitution for saving his government.

She said Imran Khan had stated that he had plenty to say in response to the recent presser of DG ISPR, but, factually, there was nothing, but tales of corruption during his four-year rule which was marred with bad governance, incompetency, economic instability, joblessness, and inflation.

Marriyum said ironically, Imran Khan could not boast a single achievement of his four years of rule in the centre and 10 years of the PTI’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while being atop the container once again.

She said Imran Khan was a “liar” and “hypocrite” whose narrative had been done and dusted in Pakistan. The people had connected the dots by analyzing the four-year rule of Imran Khan who, while in power, did everything to create a Sri Lanka-like crisis in the country under an international conspiracy that was aimed at destroying Pakistan.

The leaked audios, she said, had reaffirmed the stance that Imran Khan came into power with an agenda to destabilize the country by undermining diplomacy, weakening the economy and state institutions, and creating chaos and anarchy.

Imran Khan was hell-bent on creating chaos and anarchy in the country under his “unfinished agenda”, she maintained.

She said Imran Khan wanted political and economic instability in the country while the entire world had vowed to support Pakistan for its economic revival in the wake of “historic floods”.

Paying tribute to the media, state institutions, and allied parties in the government for their unflinching efforts in carrying out relief and rescue activities during the flood, she said the work on the rehabilitation of flood affectees was being initiated.

She said while the government was striving for the welfare of the people of Pakistan, Imran Khan was once again returned to the container to spread chaos and anarchy in the country.

The minister said Imran Khan was filing a defamation case against the chief election commissioner who had exposed his foreign funding and refused to do his bidding. Imran Khan victimized his opponents politically abducting Tayyba Gul to blackmail the then NAB chairman and locking up the then FIA DG in a washroom of the prime minister’s office for the same reason.

He did all in his power and used all the state resources to politically victimize his opponents, she added.

She said no scheme and conspiracy of Imran would succeed as the coalition government was committed to serving the people who had rejected the PTI’s chief politics of chaos and anarchy.

“We will protect people and their properties, however, the PTI will be responsible if any untoward incident occurs in Punjab,” she said, vowing the government would not let Imran Khan harm the people.

She asked Imran Khan what he would tell the people during his long march as his entire rule spoke of nothing but corruption stories such as foreign funding, Toshakhana and others. Imran Khan better should have changed his speech which he had been repeating ad nauseam since his last sit-in in 2014.

The minister recalled the “bloody march” of PTI on May 25 when his party goons killed the policemen and disturbed the law and order.

“If he thinks that his abuses and bullies will impact the process of important appointments, then he is completely wrong,” she said, adding that clear lines had been drawn in the politics and all the institutions had been working within their constitutional domains.

“What kind of long march is this when his (Imran) own people are preempting deaths and dead bodies,” she said, adding the government would complete its constitutional term at all costs.

She categorically dismissed reports about any political dialogue with “fascist”, “liar” and “hypocrite” Imran Khan in the wake of his “impactless” long march toward Islamabad.

“The doors of dialogue always remain open in politics but talks with a person who wants to create chaos and anarchy are out of the question,” the minister said while responding to a media query.

She said the talks were held among the politicians, but the same could not happen with a person who had cursed the Parliament, damaged the national security and churned out nothing but lies. “So far, no talks are underway with a person (Imran) who wants bloodshed in the country,” she added.

“Dialogues do not occur on the roads and by hurling threats and accusations, but require clarity and intent of protecting the national interests,” she said, recalling how Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made an offer to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for signing a Charter of Economy while being the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Marriyum ruled out any dialogue with a mindset owned by Imran Khan who resorted to calling out the institutions and opposition on getting exposed for his corruption, loot and plunder of the national wealth.

To another query, she said Imran Khan muzzled media, committed human rights violations, sent opposition leaders to jails and victimized the dissenting voices during his four-year rule.

She said the court in its decision had declared the conviction of Maryam Nawaz and Capt (Retd) Safdar “unjustified”.