Injured people are being shifted through helicopter by Pakistan Army who wounded in jolting of earthquake

Injured people are being shifted through helicopter by Pakistan Army who wounded in jolting of earthquake
APP41-071021 HARNAI: October 07 - Injured people are being shifted through helicopter by Pakistan Army who wounded in jolting of earthquake. APP
APP41-071021 HARNAI:
APP42-071021 HARNAI: October 07 – Injured people are being shifted through helicopter by Pakistan Army who wounded in jolting of earthquake. APP
APP43-071021 HARNAI: October 07 – Injured people are being shifted through helicopter by Pakistan Army who wounded in jolting of earthquake. . APP
APP44-071021 HARNAI: October 07 – Injured people are being treated in Harnai District by FC doctors. APP
APP45-071021 HARNAI: October 07  Victims of earth quack are being treated in Harnai District by FC doctors. APP
APP46-071021 HARNAI: October 07 – Victims of earth quack are being shifted through helicopter by Pakistan Army who injured by jolting of earthquake. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR