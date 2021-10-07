PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosNational Injured people are being shifted through helicopter by Pakistan Army who wounded in jolting of earthquake Thu, 7 Oct 2021, 6:42 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP41-071021 HARNAI: October 07 - Injured people are being shifted through helicopter by Pakistan Army who wounded in jolting of earthquake. APP APP41-071021 HARNAI: APP42-071021 HARNAI: October 07 – Injured people are being shifted through helicopter by Pakistan Army who wounded in jolting of earthquake. APP APP43-071021 HARNAI: October 07 – Injured people are being shifted through helicopter by Pakistan Army who wounded in jolting of earthquake. . APP APP44-071021 HARNAI: October 07 – Injured people are being treated in Harnai District by FC doctors. APP APP45-071021 HARNAI: October 07 Victims of earth quack are being treated in Harnai District by FC doctors. APP APP46-071021 HARNAI: October 07 – Victims of earth quack are being shifted through helicopter by Pakistan Army who injured by jolting of earthquake. APP