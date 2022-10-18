Indian using killing of IIOJK based pandits as tool to malign Hurriyat: Altaf Wani

MIRPUR (AJK): Oct 18 (APP):Senior APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani Tuesday said that India’s apartheid regime has been using the killing of pandits as a tool to malign Hurriyat and dent its credibility at the international level.

In a statement issued here, Wani said that the Modi government has the worst track record of using members of minority communities as cannon fodders to exact political and strategic goals.

Referring to Chattisinghpora, Nadimarg, and Wandhama massacres, Wani said that these massacres were shocking examples of state terrorism that speak volumes about how the Indian army and its security agencies used members of minority communities as cannon fodders to achieve their strategic goals.

He said that the “Recent attack on Hurriyat head office in Srinagar under the guise of Kashmiri pandit killing in Shopian is part of this policy”, he said, adding that India must bear in mind the fact that such mean tactics won’t help it in its nefarious designs aimed at misleading the global community on Kashmir”.

“India’s new conspiracy theory that puts the blame of the killing of Pandits on Hurriyat is one of the most bizarre pieces of misinformation aimed at maligning the forum that represents the political aspirations of the Kashmiri people”, Wani said.

He said that the BJP was using a section of the Kashmiri Pandit community as pawns on its chessboard of power and politics.

“The targeted killing of Pandits is in fact a handiwork of the Indian secret agencies who never shied away in killing their own people or blowing into pieces bodies of their own soldiers”.

Wani cautioned the miscreants who attacked the Hurriyat office, to refrain from such shameless action.

Kashmir, he said, is an internationally recognized dispute that needs to be settled in line with the UNSC resolutions that call for holding a referendum in Kashmir.