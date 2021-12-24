Indian troops martyr one more youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Local forces in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmiron on Friday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Arwani area of the district.

Indian troops along with paramilitary and Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel during the cordon and search operation blocked all entry and exit points and suspended the internet and mobile services in the area . The operation was going on till the last reports came in.