Indian police arrest one more innocent Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Indian police arrested one more innocent Kashmiri youth in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youth identified as Ali Muhammad Butt was arrested at a joint check-post set up by the Indian police, army and paramilitary personnel at Singhpora Pattan area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported on Wednesday.

The police dubbed the arrested youth as member of a mujahid organization to justify his illegal detention.

The police also arrested another youth during a search operation in Sopore town of the district, yesterday.