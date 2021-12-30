Indian forces martyr three more youth in IIOJK, toll rises to 6 since yesterday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Local forces in their fresh act of state terrorism, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district on Thursday.



According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by the Indian troops and paramilitary forces during a cordon and search operation in Veerinag area of the district.



Earlier, on Wednesday evening, the Indian troops martyred three youth during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army, police and Central Reserve Police Force in Mirhama area of Kulgam district.



Earlier, two Indian army soldiers and a policeman were also injured in an attack in the same area. The attack was carried out on the joint team of Indian Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force, which was engaged in the cordon and search operation.



The injured soldiers and policeman identified as Rohit Yadav and Ishant and policemen Depak Kumar were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.