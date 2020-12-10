Indian aggression along LoC reflects madness of 'Hindutva' regime: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman, Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said ceasefire violations by Indian army along the Line of Control (LoC) reflected the madness of ‘Hindutva’ regime.

“Indian army resorts to ceasefire violations at multiple sectors along LoC. This reflects madness of Hindutva regime. Pakistan army responded strongly. We condemn Indian aggression,” he said in a tweet.

Afridi paid tribute to two Pakistani soldiers who martyred in Indian shelling. “We’ll never forgive & forget,” the tweet added.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, issued the other day,

two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred when Indian troops initiated ceasefire violations along LoC.

According to the military’s media wing, Lance Naik Tariq and Sepoy Zaroof, while fighting valiantly against the Indian aggression, were martyred in Khuiratta Sector.