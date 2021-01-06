India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic activities in Pakistan: FM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that India was trying to sabotage peace, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and economic activities in Pakistan.

Anti-state elements always targeted innocent people living near the bordering parts of Pakistan, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The neighboring country, India has been involved in subversive activities against Pakistan since long, he stated. Negative agenda adopted by rival country for this part of the region has been badly exposed before the world community, he added.

The extra-judicial killings and unlawful Citizen act imposed on Kashmiri people living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), was an open example for the Human Rights Organizations, the FM stated.

Commenting on Afghan issue, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan would continue its role for peace and prosperity in the region.

He urged the Afghan authorities to initiate comprehensive dialogue with concerned quarters by availing golden opportunity to benefit gas pipeline, hydel and mineral projects besides CPEC. Peace in Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan, he stated.

To a question about United Arab Emirates (UAE), visa policy, he said efforts were being made to improve the situation in near future.

He informed that U.A.E had imposed ban on visa and traveling to Arab region but this step was taken due to COVID-19 and other related issues.

The temporary ban would be lifted soon, he assured. About relations with Gulf countries, he said despite Indian workers contribution to Gulf region, the importance of Pakistani people in the eyes of Arab world could not be diminished.

Pakistan, he said had a significant role in the Middle East and Gulf countries.