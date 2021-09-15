India targets IIOJK with genocide acts, draconian, demographic changes

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): The relentless genocide acts of the Indian occupation forces (IOFs), promulgation of draconian laws and endeavours to change the demographic composition of the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK), are parts of the Indian Hindutva policy.

The Genocide Watch has already issued an alert for the IIOJK which warned about impending danger of genocide under the present Indian regime led by RSS-inspired Bharatiya Janata Party.

Since 1947, over 400,000 innocent Kashmiris had been brutally massacred by the IOFs.

In November 1947, RSS in connivance with Mahraja Hari Singh’s forces attacked Muslims of Jammu. The Time of London reported the incident in 1948, saying that about 237,000 Kashmiri Muslims were slaughtered during October 1947 and an equal numbers were forced to take refuge in Pakistan. This massacre and exodus turned Jammu into Hindu majority area.

The Indian government also enforced six draconian laws including Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, Terrorist and disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act, Jammu and Kashmir Disturbed Areas Act, Prevention of Terrorism Act and the Unlawful Activities (prevention) Amendment Act.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its report, during 2018 noted that these “special laws have created structures that obstruct the normal course of law, impede accountability and jeopardize the right to remedy for victims of HRVs.”

Whereas contrary to the Geneva Convention, after the introduction of new domicile law in March 2020, India had already granted over 4.2 million domiciles (31.5% of 13 mln population) to non residents of IIOJK.

A delimitation commission had been constituted with the singular purpose to enhance the Hindu representation whereas in consequent to the amendments in the property laws, all India are now entitled to purchase land in IIOJK.

India is embarked on series of machinations against the Muslim culture and is undermining the Muslim values in IIOJK as part of the grand Hindutva design.

Official languages bill 2020, included Hindi in the list of official language while land grabbing and demographic engineering were the other acts being pursued as state policy against Kashmiris.

Different frequent incidents of fake encounters and genocide acts also reflected inhuman treatment of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces. The international community and human rights organizations must exert pressures on India to take action against the perpetrators.