India sowing seeds of discord between Pakistan, Bangladesh

The history is replete with literature on India’s role in dismemberment of Pakistan, and its recent engagements with Bangladesh showed that it was using every opportunity to divide people of Bangladesh and Pakistan.

As India hosts a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, its media widely reported that the Narendra Modi government was using the golden jubilee celebrations in Bangladesh to create chasm between the two Muslim countries – Pakistan and Bangladesh.

For the first time a tri-service contingent of 122 members from Indian Armed Forces will participate at the Victory Day Parade in Dhaka.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will also be participating in the grand celebrations of victory day. According to the NDTV “President Kovind will present his counterpart two replicas of Russian made T-55 tanks and Mig-21 vintage aircraft used during the 1971 war as gifts,” an official familiar with the visit told the Indian channel.

The one year long celebrations kicked off in 2020 after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended India and Bangladesh virtual leaders’ summit on December 17, 2020 where he announced that India would be celebrating a “Golden Victory Year” in the run-up to Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day “during which many events will be organized across India.”

he Narendra Modi government is planning to hold mega-celebrations at the India Gate complex from December 14-16, where Bangladeshi fighters, who played a crucial role in defeating the Pakistan army during the 1971 war, will be paying tribute to their brothers who lost their lives in the war, army sources told India Today.

Narendra Modi visited Dhaka to celebrate the 50th Independence Day as well as the birth centenary of the country’s founding father killed by Mukti Bahini on 15 August 1975 just after three years of independence.

Modi also met the country’s Mukti Bahini Force, the brainchild of RAW, and sent a strong message of Indian involvement in a sustained plan to dismember erstwhile East Pakistan.

Indian involvement in creation of Bangladesh can also confirmed with admission of Modi who while addressing Bangladesh’s 50th Independence anniversary at the National Parade Square recalled the role played by Indian Army in the war.

Members of the Mukti Bahini preparing for their next guerilla attack.

Brig R P Singh, VSM (retired) in a detailed write up in Daily Star of Bangladesh gave details of how the Indian Army trained the Bengali youth to fight against Pakistan and how the Indian army was responsible for “training, equipping, and providing, logistical support to Mukti Bahini.

Non-acceptance of Pakistan as a separate state can be traced back to Indian founding fathers that grudgingly agreed to the partition in 1947, believing that Pakistan would not survive after independence and projected its economic collapse.

No one epitomized the contradictions in the Congress more strikingly than its leader Mahatma Gandhi. He agreed that the partition of India was ‘inevitable’, but declared, ‘So long as I am alive, I will never agree to the partition of India’.

This ideology followed by Jawaharlal Nehru and her daughter Indira Gandhi was suffice to prove India’s full-scale involvement in separation of East Pakistan in 1971.

A few days after the turmoil that began with the declaration of Independence by the Mukti Bahini, Indian PM Indira Gandhi moved a resolution in Parliament against Pakistan.

On 3rd April 1971, she met with Tajuddin Ahmed, Mujib’s nominee for PM of the provisional government, and promised support, including an office in Calcutta that belonged to the RAW intelligence agency.

Indian government issued a memo of support that led to dismemberment of Pakistan.

Indira Gandhi openly made concerted efforts to get international support against Pakistan. She was quite successful in her efforts. Soviet Union extended all out military and diplomatic assistance to India and on the other hand US despite Pakistan’s closest ally remained complacent.

Indira Gandhi used complete state machinery and resources to manifest her plan and facts stated in the different accounts of the events in the books, inquiry reports and witnesses substantiate that Indian state initiated an all-out covert and overt operations to dismember East Pakistan.

Her open support also found in the statement she made after the East Pakistan debacle with these arrogant words, “We have taken the revenge of a thousand years” and “we have drowned the Two-Nation theory in the Bay of Bengal”.

Likewise, Rahul Gandhi in his election campaign of 2007 proudly remarked, “You know, when Nehru family commits to a task, it also completes it. In the past too, members of the Gandhi family have achieved the goals they have initiated like the freedom of the country, dividing Pakistan into two.”

It is a known fact that Indians were instrumental in the dismemberment of Pakistan and these remarks are only a glimpse of the confessions made by the Indian leadership.

The seething hatred of Indians against the Bengalis has been amply orchestrated by Amit Shah who categorically stated that “The illegal immigrants are like termites. They are eating the grain that should go to the poor, they are taking our jobs. The T of TMC stands for Tushtikaran, (appeasement), M for Mafia and C for Chitfunds,” Shah said.

After coming to power, the BJP would find these termites and throw them out, he asserted, adding that citizenship would, however, be granted to every Hindu and Buddhist refugee.

The role of RAW- the Research and Analysis Wing which was formed in 1968 to initiate a covert operation for Pakistan’s dismemberment cannot be denied.

Two priority tasks given to the RAW included strengthening its capability for the collection of intelligence about Pakistan and China and for covert actions in East Pakistan.

According to B. Raman, former head of the RAW, operations of the wing included provision of intelligence to the policy makers and the armed forces and train anti Pakistan elements in clandestine training camps.

The blunt confession made by B. Raman clearly demonstrates the level of involvement of India in the dismemberment of Pakistan.

India followed a multi-prong grand strategy to dismember Pakistan in 1971. She utilized the political, economic, social, and geographical gap between East and West Pakistan to materialize her ancestral dream of Pakistan’s dismemberment.

India engineered the whole process of creation of Bangladesh. By getting support from the elements working against Pakistan, India succeeded in dismembering Pakistan.

The contemporary policies of expansionist India are identical to her past polices. She is still interfering in the internal affairs of almost all her neighbors. In case of Pakistan, Baluchistan and Karachi remain the main areas susceptible to Indian influence.

The confessions of Kulbhushan Jadhav (a serving RAW agent, arrested by Pakistani forces in Baluchistan on 24th March 2016) clearly demonstrates the Indian involvement in Pakistan.

He confessed that he was picked up by RAW in 2013 and since then he was directing various activities in Baluchistan and Karachi at the behest of RAW and deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi.

“My purpose was to hold meetings with Baloch insurgents and carry out activities with their collaboration. These activities have been of criminal nature, leading to killing or maiming of Pakistani citizens,” he said while admitting to the fact that Indian policies in Balochistan was identical to those pursued in East Pakistan.

It is high time for international community to take note of Indian bellicosity against Pakistan which is making all-out efforts to ensure global peace by upholding laws of the United Nations.

Defence analysts point that the brotherly people of Bangladesh need to understand duplicitous acts of Indians who used them in 1971 debacle and were still trying to sow seeds of hatred against Pakistanis.

The Muslims of British India joined their forces for a separate political entity to protect their political, economic and cultural rights, but it was India which encouraged separatist sentiments among the residents of erstwhile East Pakistan.

People of Pakistan wanted to engage with the citizens of Bangladesh and the love showed by Bengalis for Pakistan cricket team in recent series is its true manifestation.