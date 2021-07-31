India reminded to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Pakistan on Saturday expressed the hope that India after assuming Presidency of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) would abide by the relevant rules and norms governing the global body and implement resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

“We hope that India will abide by the relevant rules and norms governing the conduct of the Security Council Presidency. As India assumes this role, we would also like to once again remind it of its legal obligation to implement the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir,” Foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

Responding to media queries regarding India’s assuming of presidency of the UNSC for the month of August, the spokesperson said that the presidency of the UNSC was held by each of the members in turn for one month, following the English alphabetical order of the member states’ names.

“The President is responsible for the conduct and running of meetings of the Security Council and is bound to act in accordance with the Rules of Procedures,” it was added.