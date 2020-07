India orders closure of Masajids, shrines for Eid prayers in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Indian authorities have disallowed the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha congregational prayers in the name of COVID-19 precautionary measure.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole in Srinagar.

The statement said that β€œAll the Masajids and shrines shall remain closed for Nimaz (on Eid)”.

As per statement, the meeting decided that no public transport except passenger auto/personnel vehicles shall be allowed to ply on the roads.