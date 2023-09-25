India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of Kashmiri people:Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister to Human Rights Mushaal Hussain Malik Monday said that India was involved in serious violation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking on the protest against Human Rights violations in IIOJK here on Monday, she said that India cannot suppress the legitimate struggle of the IIOJK people.

Mushaal Mullick said that India has booked thousands of leaders, workers and ordinary youth in fabricated cases.

She said if anyone tried to speak out against India’s colonial tactics in IIOJK, was subjected to strict black laws, and the lives of his loved ones were jeopardized.