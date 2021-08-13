Increased remittances depict expatriates’ confidence in govt policies: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday describing the Overseas Pakistanis as country’s precious asset said the increasing numbers of foreign remittances depicted their confidence in the government’s policies.

He was presiding over a review meeting for the ease of Overseas Pakistanis in sending remittances under the priority sectors and their further facilitation.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistant Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Governor State Bank Raza Baqir, Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Muhammad Tariq Malik and senior officers concerned were in attendance.

The meeting was told that the Ministry of Finance and State Bank were working on a comprehensive package for the Overseas Pakistanis which not only included financial incentives and rewards in proportion of the remittances but the opening of beneficiary account and instant transfer of amounts were also being ensured.

For the said system, a digital application was also in the preparation stages, it was further told.

The meeting was told that 9 national institutions have been engaged for the provision of incentives ranging from the travelling facilities to the preparation of identity documents, purchase of essential items, payment of tax and relaxation in insurance and children’s educational expenditures.

After the completion of work by early next month, the programme will be formally launched.

The Prime Minister directed to ensure the completion of work relating to the measures within the stipulated time, adding, after formulating a strategy for strict monitoring the plan, portal should also be made part of it for the redressal of complaints.