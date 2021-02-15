ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said increase in foreign remittances was a clear indication that the overseas Pakistanis trust the transparent leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He stated this in a tweet on social media platform Twitter.

He quoted the Prime Minister as saying that remittances from overseas Pakistanis were $ 2.27 billion in January 2021, up by 19 percent over January 2020. It was the 8th consecutive month for remittances to be above $ two billion and this was a record for Pakistan.

In another tweet, the minister congratulated Zara Naeem Dar for becoming pride of the nation by topping the ACCA exams across the world.