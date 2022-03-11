In a first, much criticized Rawalpindi pitch loses one point

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):The much criticized Rawalpindi pitch, where the firs test match between Australia and Pakistan concluded in a draw on Tuesday, is termed below average by the International Cricket Council (ICC’s) match referee.

Match referee Ranjhan Madugalle explaining the reason said, “this did not represent an even contest between bat and ball. Therefore, keeping in view the ICC guidelines it is rated as below average.”

Madugalle further elaborating for dropping one standard point of the surface said there was no change in it’s behavior and it did neither helped pace bowlers nor spinners during the entire test match.

According to the ICC’s Pitch Report and Outfield Monitoring Process’ revised policy one point is deducted for unsupportive pitch which is required to be equally beneficial for both the batters and bowlers.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja in his video message assured that the PCB was striving hard to make quality and result-oriented pitches in Pakistan. However, the effort would take some time as he has recently held the post of board’s head and his team was working on it.

The PCB Chairman said some 50 to 60 pitches across the country would be prepared afresh once the current cricket season was over. On experimental basis different techniques were being used and import of soil form Australia was also in process to produce quality playing surfaces for ensuring result-oriented matches, he added.