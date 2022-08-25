Imran to be arrested, if court rejects his bail plea: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said the government would arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan if his bail plea were rejected by the court.

In case his bail was confirmed then authorities would submit its challan regarding hurling threats to a female judge at an Islamabad rally, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said threatening a judge and high police officials was a criminal act and added that Imran Khan was nominated in several cases but three of them were important.

The minister said maintenance of peace in the country was the government’s top priority.

He claimed that the PTI had lost political cloud and it was now only a social media party.

The minister said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman was free to work and was not bound to follow the instructions from anybody.

Referring to a narcotics case against him, Rana Sana said former minister Shehryar Afridi of the PTI must be interrogated that on whose orders he had leveled fake allegations against him at a press conference.

He alleged that Imran Khan had pressurized institutions to frame fake cases against his opponents.

To a question, he said Shahbaz Gill was not tortured during his physical remand.