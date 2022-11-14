Imran retracts from foreign conspiracy narrative after playing havoc with national interests: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan after playing havoc with the national interests had now given up foreign conspiracy narrative.

In her reaction to Imran Khan’s interview with the Financial Times, she said, “Imran Khan could not be pardoned after retracting from his narrative and he will be held accountable.”

The minister said that on the basis of this narrative, chaos and lies were spread throughout the country and now a simple withdrawal was not enough.

“After terming the Parliament, the Pakistan Army, the national institutions as traitors, he can’t be let off just by saying it’s behind me and it’s over, Marriyum added.

The PTI head forced people at constitutional positions to violate the constitution for the sake of his concocted story, she remarked.

Imran Khan, she said, had no other option but to surrender his fake rhetoric of the conspiracy, imported government and regime change.

“Imran Khan put Pakistan’s interests in grave danger for the lust for power,” she added .