Imran, Putin discuss Afghan situation, bilateral ties in phone conversation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephonic conversation on Wednesday exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister, who received a telephone call from the President of Russian Federation, stressed that a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan was vitally important for Pakistan and regional stability.

Besides ensuring safety, security and protection of rights of Afghans, an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward, he added.

The Prime Minister underscored that the international community must stay positively engaged in support of the people of Afghanistan, to help address the humanitarian needs and ensure economic sustenance.

He underscored the importance of coordinated approaches in addressing the evolving situation and noted that Pakistan attached high importance of the role of the Troika Plus format.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations, with increased high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse fields.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to strengthen trade relations as well as bilateral collaboration in energy sector, including early realization of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.

The two leaders agreed to closely cooperate within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) for promoting regional peace and security.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan.