Imran Khan fully capable to steer country out of inflation: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully capable to steer country out of inflation.

Inflation is a challenge for the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and all out efforts are being made to control price hike issue after the holy month of Ramazan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Opposition and Pakistan Democratic Movement have a common agenda to create rift between Establishment and Imran Khan through long march or other tactics,

he said.

Opposition leaders, he said have badly exposed before the nation due to corruption and money laundering.

Commenting on the role of federal investigation agency and accountability, he said, we have made record recovery because of the support of FIA.

He said federal board of revenue (FBR) with the help of FIA, has made success in recovering the corruption money.

In reply to a question about talks with Taliban, he said the discussion with Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has ended and we will not compromise on the matter of sovereignty of the country.

Pakistan Army, he said with the help of law enforcement agencies and civilian had fought the war on terror with success.

To another question, he said Opposition parties and media should play role for defeating extremism and terrorism.