Imran Khan demands judicial inquiry of audio leaks to save face: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was demanding a judicial inquiry into the issue of audio leaks to save face as he knew that the audio leaks had exposed his supposed narrative and double standards to the entire nation.

The Federal Minister in a pair of tweets on her official Twitter handle wrote that the Supreme Court had confirmed that Imran Khan violated the constitution to save his throne. “Today, they are taking oath to uphold the constitution in the meetings. It is known to them that people don’t want to be a part of ‘Save Imran’ movement, so they are taking oath from people. By true freedom they mean coming to power.”

Senator Sherry Rehman added that the PTI chief’s aim was that PTI’s redux into power would give real freedom to the country.