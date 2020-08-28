Govt working out practical steps to address Karachi’s civic problems: Governor Imran Ismail

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Friday reassured that Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special attention to Karachi and federal government have been taking some emergency steps for Karachi’s civic issues in accordance with directives of the prime minister.

Talking to a private news channel, referring to the issue of sanitation in Karachi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said Karachi was facing multiple problems and the federal government was taking practical steps to resolve these problems on priority, adding that PM with consultation of his cabinet members would soon take necessary steps to resolve the issues of Karachi.

He said federal government was chalking out a comprehensive strategy to improve the situation of Karachi and a formal announcement in this regard would be made soon.

Prime Minister was highly focused on the problems of Sindh, which were ignored by PPP government and he was personally monitoring the situation, he added.

He further said that the federal government would not leave the people of Karachi alone under any circumstances and it was the basic right of the people of Sindh that they become part of “Naya Pakistan”.

He explained that there was dire need to remove encroachments from the storm water drains of the city as these illegal dwellers living on nullahs causing civic problems for other citizens of Karachi, adding that the operation to remove encroachments from drains where people were not living, would start soon.

He said unfortunately every issue of Karachi was politicised and “no one ever seriously addressed the problems due to which the country’s economic hub is mired in problems.

Sindh governor also lauded the Pakistan Army jawans along with sufficient machinery were busy in the evacuation of people at 70 points of the city besides engaging 14 teams of FWO for the reopening of drains.