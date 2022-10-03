Imran denies to sit with govt. on flood victims issue: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that PTI Chairman, Imran Khan repeatedly denied to sit with the government on the issue of rehabilitation of flood victims.

At the other side of the coin, he said that Imran was ready to sit with the government for early elections.



After stepping down from the government, he said that PTI chairman, in his several statements, denied the rule of law, justice and constitution.



Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran actually wanted decision of his own choice rather following reconciliation.



“Imran khan uses derogatory remarks against the institutions and the judges as well.

And, he exposed many times due to different statements over a single issue,” he said.



How many times Imran have been exposed? he questioned and said there is no room for further exposure.