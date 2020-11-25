Important issues like coronavirus should not be politicized: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that important issues like coronavirus pandemic should not be politicized.

In a tweet, the minister said a meeting of the COVID-19 Parliamentary Committee would be chaired by the Speaker National Assembly today.

He hoped that the opposition leaders would participate in it and give their suggestions how to tackle the rise in coronavirus cases.

Shibli Faraz said that the issue of public health and life should be tackled with consultation.