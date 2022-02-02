IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan’s 6th review: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the Executive Board of International Monetary Fund (IMF) had decided to release $1 billion tranche to Pakistan after completing sixth review of the country.

“Alhamdulillah, the IMF board has completed sixth review board of Pakistan and decided to release $1billion tranche to Pakistan,” the minister tweeted.



He said the decision would not only help stabilise the economy, but also ensure completion of reforms process.