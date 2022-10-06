IK committed treason; inflicted “irreparable damage” to country’s reputation: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that by building a deceitful narrative of conspiracy against his government, Imran Khan committed a treason against Pakistan and its people and inflicted an irreparable damage to the country’s reputation.

The prime minister, while referring to an audio leak revealing a conversation between the then prime minister Imran Khan and ex-principal secretary Azam Khan about using the classified diplomatic cable for political purposes, said the episode had badly damaged Pakistan’s relations with the friendly countries.

He said sans the audio leak, the ambiguity could prevail for years but Allah blessed the nation by exposing Imran Khan’s “fraud, deceit and worst conspiracy” against Pakistan.

“The audio tells all. Is there any doubt yet as who hatched conspiracy? Who are the real conspirators? It was Imran Khan and his cronies,” the prime minister told a press conference here at the PM House.

He said the coalition government was trying to revive bit-by-bit the ties with other countries damaged by Imran Khan.

“It was the worst dishonesty, a game played with the nation’s confidence that hurt the nation’s integrity. This is unprecedented in country’s history,” he remarked rubbishing Imran Khan’s allegation of his role behind the audio leak. He said if he had been behind this, his own audio leak would not have surfaced.

Recalling the process of the vote of no-confidence against Imran Khan and the rejection of the motion by that time deputy speaker, the prime minister said Imran Khan and his party had wasted the nation’s time.

“That conspiracy stands exposed without any ambiguity. For last five years, I have been saying that he (Imran Khan) is the biggest liar doing all just to serve his own interests,” he commented.

He told the media that the National Security Committee, in its two meetings, categorically made it clear that the cipher had nothing to do with the conspiracy.

To a question, Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that the PM House’s copy of the cipher was missing.

Coming to the flood situation, the prime minister said the coalition government had spent Rs100 billion for relief of the flood-stricken population as relief items including tents, blanket and food items were also being supplied to the suffering people.

He said during the catastrophic flood situation too, Imran Khan played his negative role by maligning the government just to keep the donors from supporting the flood-hit people of Pakistan.

This is a disservice to Pakistan. This cold-hearted person did not think of the suffering humanity. He has no soft corner for the humanity,” the prime minister said and appreciated the efforts of his ministers and institutions including NDMA and PDMA for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

Appreciating the UN Secretary-General for contesting the flood-hit Pakistan’s case before the world, the prime minister said China had provided relief aid worth $90 million, $61 million by the US besides the support pouring in from the UAE, Qatar, Japan and others.

He said the previous government also violated the agreement with the International Monetary Fund, though the government revived it successfully despite the confusion created by Imran Khan and his cronies.

He also lamented the PTI leader for targeting the Pakistan Army and attempting to create division within the institution ignoring their huge sacrifices against terrorism.

To a question, Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that the PM House’s copy of the cipher was missing.

He told the media that federal cabinet had decided to launch a probe into the cipher issue and the nation would be apprised of the findings.

Asked about the appointment of next army chief, the prime minister said there was a set criteria in the law which would be followed.

To another question, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Quaid Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan once his medical treatment was over.

Regarding the Tosha Khana case, the prime minister said the probe was underway. He assured that his government never believed in political victimization and the findings of the case would be shared with the public.

“I will not do anything contrary to facts. Institutions will do their own work. I will not interfere,” he assured.

He told the media that in the Foreign Funding Case, the Election Commission had quashed Imran Khan’s claims of being Sadiq and Ameen.

Asked as if the government intended to impose governor rule in Punjab to check much-talked about PTI’s long march, the prime minister said “I will not say anything premature.” However, no one was allowed to take any illegal step.

Mentioning the “NAB-Niazi nexus” the prime minister said the IK government had not even spared the females including Maryam Nawaz and Faryal Talpur from the victimization.

To a question about the Maryam Nawaz’s departure for England, the prime minister said the court had given her a clean chit. It was not for the first time that she appeared before the court rather she had also been in the NAB detention.

However, he said Maryam Nawaz got relief from the court on the old NAB law having nothing to do with the amendments in the NAB law.

Commenting about the amendments in the NAB law, Shehbaz Sharif said the PTI government introduced amendments to facilitate 190 million pound scam, in which the cabinet’s consent was sought on an agenda in a closed envelope.

Besides mentioning the sugar and wheat scams, he said IK government gave NRO to his own sister Aleema Khan in the case of assets beyond means.

He said despite his tall claims of accountability, Imran Khan abolished the accountability commission in KP after it came up with a report exposing the corruption of the PTI ministers.

Asked to comment about the economic situation, the prime minister said the coalition government saved the country from default putting it political position at stake.

He said as the new finance minister had assumed charge, the rupee had started appreciating against the dollar.

He said the government was striving to control the inflation. The government deferred the fuel adjustment chares up to 300 units and would supply wheat seeds among the farmers in flood-affected areas.

Asked to comment on the huge profits earned by the private banks from the increased foreign exchange rate during April to June this year, he said he had ordered the inquiry and the new finance minister was actively pursuing it.