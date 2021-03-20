Ijaz Shah wishes Imran Khan's speedy recovery from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Minister for Narcotics Control Brig ® Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Saturday prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message he said, the entire nation was praying for the good health and earlier recovery of the Prime Minister.

Advising the people above 60 years to get COVID-19 vaccination, he said the third wave of coronavirus was dangerous and there needed extra care to avoid it.

He urged the public to keep distance, wear face masks and strictly follow the precautionary measures to effectively fight the lethal virus.