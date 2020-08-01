Ijaz Shah urges nation to follow health guidelines on Eid-ul-Azha to prevent Covid-19 spread

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):Interior Minister Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah Saturday urged the nation to ensure following standard operating procedure (SOPs) and health guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic on the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his Eid-ul-Azha message, the minister said the cases of Covid-19 have registered a significant decrease and people should remain extra conscious over Eid-ul-Azha to keep the pandemic spread in check.

The nation should celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity and cooperate with the government in containing the pandemic to keep each other and our communities’ safe as the pathogen can be defeated with joint efforts. He said the government was trying utmost to overcome the pandemic