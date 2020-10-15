ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday strongly condemned the attack on security forces officers and soldiers in Waziristan

In a condolence message, minister pays tribute to martyred security personnel and expressed heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack.

He offered special prayers for the martyrs and for the patience of the bereaved families of the victims.

The whole nation is indebted to the sacrifices of the martyrs’ security personnel, Ijaz shah said.

He said the services and sacrifices of Pakistan Army for the security of the country and the nation will always be remembered.