IIOJK is not up for sale to outsiders: Prof Bhim Singh

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Professor Bhim Singh, Chief Patron of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) has made it clear to India that neither the land nor the houses in IIOJK were up for sale to outsiders.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a printed message with slogan ‘J&K is not for sale’ released among journalists during a press briefing in Jammu, Prof Bhim Singh declared that JKNPP would not allow new land laws to enter IIOJK including Ladakh.

He declared that this is the voice of all residents of IIOJK that this law shall not be allowed to operate in IIOJK.

He said that the Panthers Party shall knock the doors of Supreme Court of India and International Court of Justice in Hague to stop operation of this draconian law.

Others who accompanied him included Neeraj Gupta General, Gagan Partap and Parshotam Parihar.