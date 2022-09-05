IIOJK cricket fans jubilant over Pakistan’s win over India in Asia Cup 2022

SRI NAGAR, Sep 5 (APP): The celebrations on Pakistan’s win over India in Asia Cup swept to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as cricket fans expressed their rejoice over the victory.

Soon after Pakistan’s win, Kashmiris took to the streets in Srinagar and other parts of the territory and raised the slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

The youth waved the flags of Pakistan as the valley witnessed fireworks and firecrackers as an expression of celebration and triumph.

Kashmiris in IIOJK have long been expressing their passion for Pakistan despite extreme pressure by India’s illegally deployed military forces in the area.