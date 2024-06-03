IESCO teams detect 237 connections using direct power supply: Dr Amjad

ISLAMABAD, Jun 03 (APP):Chief Executive IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan on Monday said that meter and testing and surveillance teams detected 237 connections using direct power supply in various raids while 49 meters were found tempered during May.

Sharing details, he said on account of using direct power supply and tempered meters fine of Rs. 29.44 million charged to them. As many as 284 FIRs were registered against the power pilferers while 68 of them were arrested by the police, he said.

Dr Amjad appreciated IESCO all formations efforts and also thanked FIA Police and other law enforcement institutions for their full corporation against power pilferers.

He requested valuable customers to be the part of this National Campaign and report power theft to relevant SDO or in help line number 118.