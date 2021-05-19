ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered over Rs 130.976 billion during the first 10 months of current fiscal year showing an increase of Rs 10.753 billion over the collection of same period of last year.

Sharing the details here Wednesday, Chief Engineer IESCO Customer Services Directorate Tahir Jamal said that an amount of Rs 120.223 was recovered from government and private consumers on account of utility bills during July 2019 to April 2020. However, he said that a sum of Rs 130.976 billion was recovered from the consumers during July 2020 to April thus registering an increase of Rs 10.753 billion.

He said under the vision of Energy Ministry and on directives of Chief Executive Officer IESCO Chauhdary Abdul Razzaq, special recovery drive was launched which brought positive results.

He said increase in recovery was a clear example of untiring efforts of all field formations and recovery teams.

The IESCO Chief also lauded the efforts of all field formations and recovery teams for their successful drive.

The IESCO Chief said that provision of quality service and recovery of dues always remained top priority of the company.

He said that IESCO was considered as a role model distribution power company in the country and we were committed to providing best services to the consumers.

He vowed that the company would continue to provide best services and come up to the expectation of the consumers in future.