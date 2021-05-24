ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Dautallah, Adi, Dharnal, Dhoda, Mulhal Mughals, Khanpur Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Golf City, NIH, Bhara Kahu, Treat, T&T, Athal, Nogzi, Fazahiya-1 & 2, Top City, I-14/3, Mandi Bhalwal, Sparco, Mansoor Shaheed, Ammar, New Rawat, Faiz Ahmed Shaheed, Chawah Khalsa, Feeders From 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Iqbal Town, Fazaia, Burma, Waheedabad, GOR feeders and surrounding areas.