Hundreds nurseries run by women groups independently:Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said hundreds of nurseries have been established across the country under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, many of which were being owned and run independently by the community women groups.

In a statement she said, incumbent government has assigned the highest importance to the women’s participation in tree plantation programmes and sustainable management of the forest resources.

“Their involvement in such activities was now helping them build up their socio-economic lives but also motivating them to play their part in promotion of forestry among women community members”.

She achieving enhanced participation of the women in conservation and protection of the country’s forest resources, an enabling environment was also being created under the Prime Minister’s 10m Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

This would also help them raise their children’s awareness about the need for conservation, increasing the chances of long-term sustainable management of forest resources, she added.