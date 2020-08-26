HRs minister calls on PM, presents report over women prisoners

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and submitted a report containing different recommendations over provision of relief to female prisoners.

She also presented a two-year performance report of the ministry.

The prime minister at the end of May had constituted a high-level committee under the concerned minister to review conditions of female prisoners in jails and also directed for submission of recommendations in this regard within four months, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister, on the occasion, said that civilized societies were known by the way they ensured protection of human rights.

“Protection of human rights is the government’s top priority and every effort will be made in this respect,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister was apprised that a child protection center was being established in the federal capital where the helpless and abandoned children would be provided with security, education, psychological assistance and other facilities.

Work to set up special courts for children was also in progress, she added.

The prime minister was also briefed over women’s shelters and steps taken for the protection of rights of transgenders.

The prime minister appreciated submission of comprehensive report over women prisoners ahead of set time frame and the steps taken for the protection of human rights.