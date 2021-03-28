ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that the government’s housing scheme for the under privileged and low income people would prove to be a game changer.

Talking about the Naya Pakistan Housing Project in a live telethon programme he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to make Pakistan a welfare state.

Shibli Faraz said everyone has the desire to have his own house and under this scheme poor people’s dream of having own house would become a reality.

He said that clear policy has been given to the banks for providing loans to the low income people.

Senator Shibli Faraz said that the Prime Minister wants to transform the country into a welfare state and he has taken many steps to achieve this objective. He said that in the past Roti, Kapra and Makan remained a political slogan.He said that the Prime Minister had launched the “No one will sleep hungary programme”, set up shelter homes and their scope was being extended across Pakistan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in consultation with all his colleagues, especially Anwar Ali Haider, Chairman, New Pakistan Housing Development Authority, and Governor SBP and other bank officials, launched the housing scheme in a systematic manner.

This programme is for people who never thought of owning a home. Every Pakistani can benefit from this scheme without any discrimination, he remarked.

Shibli said that much work has been done on this programme and the government and the Prime Minister have ensured political action which will ensure its success. He said that under this scheme, the people of the society who live in rented houses can become house owners by paying installments instead of rent while living in their own house.

Replying to a caller’s question, Senator Shibli Faraz said that the success of this programme depended on the performance of banks, the government has provided all the facilities on its behalf. “Our effort will be to ensure that the fruits of this programme reach all people without any difficulty. Banks have a very important role to play in this scheme. This facility is available to all Pakistani citizens.”

He said that in the past in Pakistan low income people were never given importance, for the first time a scheme was developed in which every Pakistani belonging to a low income group was given the facility to to buy a house.

He said that last week the Prime Minister distributed 1500 houses and flats, a practical demonstration of the Naya?? Pakistan project is being witnessed.

Responding to a question from a caller from Balochistan, he said that the task of the government was to develop a legal framework within which the SBP and other banks would come up with a product to address the housing problem, reduce the cost and allow the poor to benefit.

He said since this was a new scheme, it was important for banks to complete their operations and provide loans. He said that the government was providing subsidies and banks will play their role in meeting the basic requirements, he said.

He said that it was also a good business for the banks, as the government was also helping to provide cheap loans.

Replying to a question from another caller, Senator Shibli Faraz said that the banks have come up with a system which has alleviated the problems. He said that whenever people will go to the banks, the staff of the banks will be there to help them.

Usually poor people do not have any documents against which they can get a loan but the government has designed this scheme keeping in view the objective which will require minimum documents.

Anwar Ali Haider, Chairman, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Arif Usmani, President, National Bank of Pakistan and Syed Samar Hasnain, Executive Director, State Bank of Pakistan were also present during the telethon.