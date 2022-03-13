ISLAMABAD, March 13 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said that after holding of a successful extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) in Islamabad last year, now the hosting of upcoming 48th session of the OIC-CFMs would be a great honour for Pakistan.

The foreign minister was chairing a high-level meeting with regard to arrangements for the upcoming OIC-CFMs in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood, Special Secretary Raza Bashir Tarrar, Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar and other senior officials.

Heads of different committees of the ministry gave a comprehensive briefing to the foreign minister about the arrangements for the upcoming event.

The foreign minister, during the meeting, observed that Pakistan was fast becoming a center for global attention due to the diplomatic situation.

He also thanked all the participants and directed them to spare no effort to finalize the preparations for OIC CFMs.