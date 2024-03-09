Honoured to serve people of Pakistan: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP): President Arif Alvi Saturday said it had been an honour to serve the people of Pakistan.

In posts on X, he said, “May Allah forgive me for my shortcomings and reward me for the good deeds I may have done. Samina Alvi joins me in this prayer. We have no doubt that a brilliant future awaits our country.”

“This is my last post/tweet as the 13th President of Pakistan on this X handle @PresOfPakistan that was set up by me in August 2018. I am handing over total control of @PresOfPakistan to the 14th President of Pakistan today,” he added.