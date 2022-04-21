Hina Khar, UAE minister discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP):United Arab Emirates Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan called on Hina Rabbani Khar here on Thursday and congratulated him on assuming her office as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Hina thanked the UAE minister and appreciated the longstanding historic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.



During talks, they discussed different matters of bilateral interest.



They agreed to make collective efforts to further strengthen the bilateral ties.