High-level delegation visits COMSTECH for Youth Development Collaboration

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP), Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, led a high-level delegation to the COMSTECH Secretariat to explore collaborative opportunities in youth development, science, and technology.

The delegation included Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC); Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC); Prof. Dr. Zia ul Qayyum, Executive Director HEC; Mr. Muhammad Aamir Jan, Executive Director NAVTTC, and senior officials from PMYP.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, welcomed the delegation and presented an overview of COMSTECH’s initiatives aimed at empowering young scientists and professionals, particularly in Pakistan and the broader OIC region.

During the meeting, Prof. Choudhary highlighted COMSTECH’s ongoing efforts in science, technology, and capacity-building programs designed to equip youth with modern skills and knowledge. He emphasized the organization’s commitment to fostering innovation, research, and scientific excellence.

Chairman PMYP Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan lauded COMSTECH’s achievements and underscored the importance of strengthening partnerships for the advancement of youth-centric programs.

“It is time to establish robust linkages and launch youth-centric programs that will create new opportunities for skill development, technology advancement, and entrepreneurship.

COMSTECH provides a powerful platform to strengthen Pakistan’s presence in the OIC region and the world,” he stated.

Both sides agreed to collaborate on initiatives focused on skill development, science and technology, and professional training. Rana Mashood reaffirmed the government’s commitment to youth empowerment, while Prof. Choudhary assured COMSTECH’s dedication to fostering scientific progress and global partnerships.

This collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing Pakistan’s scientific and technological landscape while creating new opportunities for young professionals in emerging fields.