HHRD donated medical equipment to AIOU

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD), an International NGO, has donated medical equipment and other supplies to Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Medical Center as part of the King Gift Pakistan program.

Director Coordination and Follow-up Dr. Syed Ameer Shah, Controller of Examinations Mian Muhammad Riaz, Dr. Hira Ibrahim, and the staff of the Medical Center were present on this occasion.

Dr. Amir Shah and Dr. Hira Ibrahim expressed their gratitude to the Helping Hand Organization for their contribution to strengthening the University Medical Center.

Dr. Hira further mentioned that the items received from HHRD were much needed and would be of great help.

She also stated that the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, is committed to enhancing the health facilities for the employees and plans to further strengthen the medical center