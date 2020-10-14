LAHORE, Oct 14 (APP): Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that the services of all those who fought against coronavirus pandemic valiantly would be recognized through ‘Shaan-e-Pakistan Award’ during a special ceremony at the Governor’s House in the last week of October.

Talking to the media men here, he said President Dr. Arif Alvi, Provincial Governors, Chief Minister Punjab and President Azad Kashmir would be invited to attend the ceremony.

Sarwar said it was decided to give “Shaan-e-Pakistan Award” to those who had worked in various fields including providing assistance to poor families and providing health facilities.

To a question, he said a ‘Corona Heroes Wall’ had been prepared to acknowledge services of Corona Heroes at Governor’s House on which names of all Corona Heroes would be inscribed and this Corona Heroes Wall would be unveiled on October 27 and those who had played a constructive role during the coronavirus crisis would always be remembered.

A “Quran-e-Pak Garden” was also being constructed along with Corona Heroes Wall and the garden would be planted with fruits and plants mentioned in the Holy Quran and work on this garden was underway.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar further said danger of spike in coronavirus cases was not over, so it was necessary that precautionary measures being taken by the government to prevent coronavirus should be followed by the Public. He said every Pakistani should play due role in curbing the spread of coronavirus