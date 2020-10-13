Health minister reviews arrangements to scale up services of Sehat Insaf Card

LAHORE, Oct 13 (APP):Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed arrangements to scale up services of the Sehat Insaf Cards Programme in a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Tuesday.

Present in the meeting were Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, GM Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company,Khurram Lodhi,Manager Hasnaat Ahmed, Deputy Manager Anas Bin Mahmod and Professor Javed Chaudhry.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan shared fresh proposals as the minister reviewed progress on existing interventions to scale-up services of the Sehat Insaf Cards Programme,stated official spokesman.

The Minister said the target of Universal Health Coverage would be achieved as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and hinted health coverage of over 10 million families.

She said the beneficiaries of the cards would be increased to include widows, zakat beneficiaries, and deserving families of students of government schools. In the next stage, over one million government servants would be given the facility, she added.

Dr Yasmin said that cardholders could avail health services from different hospitals, adding that they would be able to get treatment from cardiology Institutes in Punjab also.

She said the programme was being appreciated everywhere,and added that provision of health cards to people living below poverty line was high priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan.