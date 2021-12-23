Health card to be a game changer for PTI: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Dr. Shahbaz Gill Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government striving hard to facilitate masses at their door steps by introducing health card.

Talking to a private news channel he said, PTI government had faced multiple challenges including corona pandemic soon after forming government in 2018 general elections, despite not having simple majority in federal and Punjab province.



He said the shortage of gas in winter season was due to previous governments’ poor decisions and policies as they issued new connection in huge number which caused the shortage adding that gas reservoirs were decreasing at 9 percent every year naturally and consumption was increasing by each passing day.



He said the electricity prices were increasing because of PML-N’s multiple agreements on high rates with IPPs companies.



He said that, the PTI government had cut down its primary expenses as the country’s main source of income was tax collection.



He said through Ehsaas Ration programme the government was providing direct subsidy to 130 million people with 30 percent relief on basic items that would help to control price-hike in the country.



He said, the incumbent government was also taking lowest petrol levy in the history to accommodate people in the difficult time.



The PTI government also developed road infrastructure around 2300km across the country in three years especially less developed areas like Balochistan province which was a record than any other previous government.



He said opposition parties invented different ways of corruptions in their tenures and PTI government was committed that they will not give NRO to any of those who had looted the country ruthlessly.