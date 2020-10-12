Hafeez Shakh briefed on SUPARCO initiatives

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was given detailed presentation on Monday about working of SUPARCO, its latest initiatives and projects to be undertaken in near future.

During a call on meeting with the Advisor, a delegation of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) also briefed Hafeez Shaikh about working of satellite services in Pakistan, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar.

The delegation of SUPARCO comprised Major General Amer Nadeem, Chairman SUPARCO, Major General Abid Mumtaz DG CoP, SPD and other members.

In his remarks, Adviser Finance Hafeez Shaikh greatly appreciated the contribution of National Space Agency in promoting new technologies in space and atmospheric sciences in the country and ensured full support in making SUPARCO a commercially viable entity.