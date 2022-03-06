Gwadar Youth Festival garners massive Baloch youngsters for sports activities

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP):The three-day Gwadar Youth Festival has garnered a large number of youngsters of both genders to participate in sports and various healthy competitions organised under the gala to engage the young folk in positive activities.

The Festival was inaugurated by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Adviser to CM Balochistan, Public Health Engineering Lala Rasheed Dashti on 5th March at Baba Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo Football Stadium Gwadar.

The Festival was organized by Balochistan Sports Department with the help and support from local government where a large number of schools participated and installed their stalls including a stall set up by 30 FF Battalion.

The Festival offered a variety of activities to partake including beautiful display of fireworks, singing contest of Balochi and Urdu songs, tableau presented by school children whereas souvenirs were given to Secretary Sports, Commissioner Makran, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar, and to MPA Lala Rashid. Moreover, Balochi Chap (Cultural Dance) was performed by students of Army Public School.

Around 3000 male and female participants attended the event for consecutive two days of the festival which would continue till 7th March where the security was provided by local police.

The Second Day of the festival commenced with debates competition on Sunday at Baba Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo Football Stadium in which a large number of people participated.

The majority of them were young men and women who took keen interest in the Youth Festival. On the second day of Gwadar Youth Festival different interesting and colorful events and competitions were held including science model, wall painting , tableau or dramas, declamations, speech contests, Balochi Culture Competition in which students from public and private schools, Girls and Boys Colleges, Gwadar University and other educational institutions from all over Balochistan participated.

The Chief Guest for the Second Day of the festival was Special Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs and Commissioner Makran Division Shabbir Ahmed Mengal flanked by Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Captain (R) Jamil Ahmed who visited various stalls of Gwadar Youth Festival and expressed keen interest in the models put on display stalls.

On the occasion, the Commissioner said, “The Gwadar’s youth have the capacity to participate in such activities which will be promoted further as by promoting sports the young generation can be saved from negative activities.”

“There is no doubt that our youngsters have immense talent and abilities to compete in sports. It promotes positive and constructive thinking which leads to a total change and prosperity in the society.”