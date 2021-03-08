ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held a meeting with Senators Faisal Javed and Zeeshan Khanzada and discussed matters related to expansion of Panahgaahs network and implementation of “Nobody Sleeps Hungry” programme.

Prime Minister said taking care of the needs of poor and deserving people was the priority

of the government.

He said the government was making efforts to help the needy persons with the consultation and cooperation of stakeholders at the individual and institutional levels.