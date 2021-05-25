ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Government will empower the poor fishermen by giving loans on subsidized rate under Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme, which will enhance the entrepreneurship among the fishermen and will contribute in national economy.

“In this scheme, significant number of fishermen will get benefited and will be able to get the ownership rather than to work on poor wages”, said a press release issued by Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA).

In this scheme all the modern facilities will be introduced in the sector. It will lead to improvement in the quality of fish and fisheries product for export purposes.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with National Bank of Pakistan, Bank Alfalah, Habib Bank of Pakistan and Bank of Punjab for financing of fishermen under Kamyab Jawan Program.

According to ministry, this scheme will result in improvement of quality of fish – leading to enhanced exports.

From this scheme, Fishing Industry will get benefit for procurement of Purchase / construction of mechanized boats and Mechanization of country boats engine.

The ministry has also launched an outreach initiative for fishermen community along the Coastal Belt (Gadani, Kund Malir, Sar Bandar Gwadar) in order to explain and educate them about the salient features of Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.