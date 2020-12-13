ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said the government would complete its constitutional tenure under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as people of Lahore had rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) political gathering and it was ample proof of their confidence on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf .

Talking to a private TV channel, he said the opposition parties were completely failed to bring out the people from their homes against the present government, adding they were organising a flop show against the government in Lahore.

The minister said the PDM had failed, adding desires of opposition parties remained unfulfilled due to holding failed gatherings against the government.

Replying to a question, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was using derogatory language in his speeches as his address in the tribal area was an example in that regard.

Sheikh Rashid said anti Pakistan forces were active in the country and they were trying to destabilise the peace of the whole region.

He said opposition parties who were power hungry had staged a ‘Sunday bazaar’ at Lahore but the people had boycotted their bazaar and refused to attend their political gathering, adding 11 political parties had failed to bring the people in impressive strength against the Pakistan PTI government and its leadership.